RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Asamoah Gyan: All the times the striker was the king of kaftan

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

We are crushing on the former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan's style today.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian professional footballer, Asamoah Gyan, is amongst the male celebrities in the country who consistently make a bold fashion statement.

Known for his love for African print outfits, the former captain of the Ghanaian national team has modelled in various outfits but always catches our attention when he steps out in his Kaftan outfits.

Asamoah Gyan always looks amazing and captivating in kaftans and we absolutely love it.

The striker loves glasses and we love how he pairs his outfits with them anytime he steps out.

While scrolling through his Instagram page and we share with you stunning Kaftan looks from Asamoah Gyan.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana
Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana
Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana
Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana
Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

And oh! Asamoah Gyan also looks very good in a suit too.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana
Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana
Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

Then, of course, his casual fits and hats are dapper.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana
Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana
Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Serwaa Amihere's outfit at Bridget Otoo traditional wedding

Serwaa Amihere steals spotlight at Bridget Otoo's wedding [Video]

Hajia 4Real

Hajia 4Real just nailed the perfect look for a bride in gorgeous kente outfit

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown wore 5 different outfits to celebrate her 45th birthday [Photos]

Becca, AdreAyew and Nana Aba Anamoah

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week