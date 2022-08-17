Known for his love for African print outfits, the former captain of the Ghanaian national team has modelled in various outfits but always catches our attention when he steps out in his Kaftan outfits.

Asamoah Gyan always looks amazing and captivating in kaftans and we absolutely love it.

The striker loves glasses and we love how he pairs his outfits with them anytime he steps out.

While scrolling through his Instagram page and we share with you stunning Kaftan looks from Asamoah Gyan.

And oh! Asamoah Gyan also looks very good in a suit too.

Then, of course, his casual fits and hats are dapper.

