Beauty Inspiration: Jackie Appiah's top 7 beauty looks

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves.

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah is our style influencer for the week. The screen goddess is one of the respected actresses who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

She is one of the few celebrities that look good and exudes class in any outfit as we’ve seen with this very look.

Her slim but curvy physique always compliments the outfits and we definitely could not let her recent combinations on the 'gram slide.

Jackie Appiah commands all the attention on the red carpet. And for that reason, we wouldn’t even bother showing up if we were asked to share the spotlight with her.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

In her latest posts, the style icon is rewriting her own fashion rules and we are glued to her page for the next post.

Here are some of the looks that got our attention.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana