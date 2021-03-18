In recent years, we have seen the influx of African print clothing in mainstream fashion. As a fashionista with deep African roots from Ghana, adorning these uniquely authentic pieces like African print dresses is almost like second nature.

Years ago, African print dresses were mostly worn to church or very important family occasions. But things are gradually changing and these styles have evolved, hence, they can be worn to any event.

African print dresses enhance your African beauty, especially in this age where we're promoting the 'Wear Ghana' campaign and celebrating Ghana month. We spotted someone who rocks them like a pro.

Kumawood star, Benedicta Gafah is inspiring us today with her amazing African print outfits.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allows her to stand out. If you want to rock a chic style with African print styles, Benedicta is one person you should look out for.

Check her out and drop and emoji for her.

Benedicta Gafah

