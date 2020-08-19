Media personality cum style icon, Berla Mundi is giving us another reason why every lady should own blazers and pant outfit.

Whether an entrepreneur or manager of a company, you have to dress like a woman who commands respect while leading your team and Berla is serving as an example of the ladies who rock such outfits.

She shared a photo on her Instagram page where she was wearing this brown pantsuit.

We love how she went all nude on this fit while looking very well like a boss lady. From the black camisole to the black heels.

Berla Mundi

When wearing a tartan fit, always keep the rest of your accessories minimal just like Berla.