Berla Mundi is totally transforming the slay game with this African print style

Today, ‘African print outfits’ is more than just a traditional fabric, it’s a Certainly, the fabric and its styles aren’t going out of trend anytime soon since designers have found several ways to keep them alive.

One of the styles that fascinated us is pairing two-three different prints on a dress. Sometimes, the patterns look alive while some others are totally different.

Media personality, Berla Mundi is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Berla is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

We spotted amazing designs on her while on her usual hosting duties. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit that had a lower cleavage while showing some skin.

This look just depicts her personal style as she looked classy and sexy effortlessly.

She complemented the look with a laid-back hairstyle that settles with the look. Her nude makeup gave us a chance to focus on the outfit and we’re definitely awed.

Who says you can't turn on the heat with an African print dress? Show off some cleavage with this style while staying classy and elegant.

