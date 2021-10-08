RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

These are the best pictures of Ghanaian celebrities on Instagram this week.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

Celebrities are trendsetters. Always out and about at coded and star-studded events looking glamorous in designer clothes.

Amidst all the Instagram drama, we had a fair share of gorgeous pictures posted.

These stylish celebrities manage to capture our attention with their stunning fashion choices this week.

Are you attending a wedding this weekend, going on a blind date, red carpet event? Check out these styles for inspiration.

Fella Makafui

Jackie Appiah

Fiifi Coleman

Confidence Haugen

Serwaa Amihere

Anita Akuffo

Kuami Eugene

Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her husband

Sandra Ankobiah

John Dumelo

