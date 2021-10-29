Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.
Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week has come and gone but, celebrities haven’t stopped slaying.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.
This week on Instagram, we were given another healthy dose of ravishing celebrity pictures.
These were the best looks for us. Did you like them too?
Berla Mundi
Anita Akuffo
Oheneyere Gifty Anti
Adjetey Anang
Empress Jamila
Serwaa Amihere
Joselyn Dumas
James Gardiner
Majid Michel
AJ Sarpong
Nana Akua Addo
Hajia 4Real
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh