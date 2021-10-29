RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Another week has come and gone but, celebrities haven’t stopped slaying.

Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

This week on Instagram, we were given another healthy dose of ravishing celebrity pictures.

These were the best looks for us. Did you like them too?

Berla Mundi

Anita Akuffo

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Adjetey Anang

Empress Jamila

Serwaa Amihere

Joselyn Dumas

James Gardiner

Majid Michel

AJ Sarpong

Nana Akua Addo

Hajia 4Real

