Boss Lady! Nana Aba Anamoah teaches us how to look stylish in yellow this season

Looking fashionable to work might sound stressful because most people do not have the time and patience to select outfits they want to wear each day. They just go for the first corporate outfit they set their eyes on.

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah is serving the boss chic vibe as she styles her yellow in the most creative ways. She definitely knows how to make fashion statements with her look.

She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

Nana Aba stole everyone’s attention with her radiating yellow top and a long skirt. The half tacked-in was paired with nude stilettoes that complimented the dress. The belt attached to the waist defined her waistline which made the outfit fitted and lovely.

The award-winning journalist went for subtle makeup and her signature curly hair which attracts us every time.