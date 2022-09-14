Bridesmaid goals: Nadia Buari has the perfect inspiration for the role

For one, you do not want to draw attention from the bride. For another, you want to maintain a low-key, elegant, understated look.

Naturally, it’s the bride who will be the focus of attention on her wedding day, but the bridesmaids need to look gorgeous too. Choose something simple and not over-decorated or detailed, but which will make you look elegant, sophisticated and feminine.

Interestingly we have found the perfect inspiration for you if you have been assigned the role of a bridesmaid.

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Evidently a trendsetter, Nadia is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities.

The fashion icon does it to perfection and we love every detail of her looks.

Just because we want you to classy at your next duty as a bridesmaid, we have spotted some inspiration from Nadia Buari that we want to share.

We spotted the actress on her 'gram' serving the perfect bridesmaid inspiration this season. She was clad in beautiful floor-sweeping burgundy red lace apparel while flaunting her curves.

Complemented with her flawless makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter played the role to perfection. Her wrapped matching Gele had a life on its own.

We love the way flaunts her lovely body without holding back. Want to bring some sass to that wedding party? Rock this outfit.

Check the photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana