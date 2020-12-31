Broadcaster and Media personality, Bridget Otoo is serving us the ultimate style inspiration for birthday celebrations and we totally loved it.

She has been serving us with impressive style goals since she became a household name but her choices have gotten more and more interesting over the years.

Today (December 31, 2020) marks Bridget's birthday and to celebrate it, she proved why she can’t be left out in the fashion discussion by dropping some gorgeous photos on her Instagram.

She was captured in a sparkling royal blue jumpsuit with a lower cleavage while flaunting her 'boobs'. She didn't disappoint with her makeup and we love every detail of her 'Bone-straight' hairstyle.

She captioned her post, "Be grateful for life, be grateful to life

Be gleeful every day, for being the best

Be, be boundless energy

Be no one except me,

Be food for thought to the growing mind, be the author of your own horoscope

Be a proud run, only to return to fight another day

Be peaceful if possible, but justice at any rate

Be high when you low,

Be found among the truth,

Be at full strength when walking through the valley #Common”

#BeeDay 31/12."

Pulse.com.gh wishes the broadcaster a happy birthday. Drop your favourite emoji for the style icon.

