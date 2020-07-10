Television and Radio Personality, Shirley Tibilla popularly called Cookie Tee is our style radar for today.

Evidently a trendsetter, Shirley, is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities.

We are awe-inspired by her sartorial choices from her red carpet looks to the work outfit ideas.

Cookitee is stunning us with some of our favourite casual looks from her fashion moments.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall? We hope you find inspiration from Cookietee's wardrobe.

Cookietee

