Dentaa Amoateng poses in stunning photos on her 40th birthday

Dentaa has mastered the craft of styling African prints into fashionable outfits. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring styles, the celebrity mother is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

The President of GUBA Enterprise set tongues wagging with her beautiful birthday photos.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Dentaa is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God and dripping on the 'gram.

On the gram, she captioned her post, "40 years. 4 decades of God’s grace, protection, favour, good health and testimonies. When I think about what the Lord has done, my heart is filled with gratitude. Thank You father."

Her caption came with some stunning photos which have set tongues wagging in the fashion industry.

The superwoman, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning. She wore a black dress that was aesthetically pleasing featuring enormous and dramatic sleeves.

She paired the couture gown with matching accessories and body wave hair while showing off her traffic-stopping makeup.

We can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the ever-gorgeous Salma a happy birthday.

