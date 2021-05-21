Diana Hamilton brightens our day in this white gown

Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has been consistent with her soul-touching songs. We love how she inspires us with her songs while we draw closer to our Maker. She has proven to be one of the best female artists currently.

Diana's fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar. She dresses down stylishly in African print dresses and colourful floor-length gowns. She knows what suits her and her latest look is a show-stopper.

The multiple award-winning artist is giving us some vibe on her gram and we can't ignore but salute her expertise. Diana wore off-shoulder white apparel with a touch of African print fabric and a dramatic sleeve making her look all stunning.

Her makeup indeed enhanced her beauty and we love how she smiled for the camera. We love how she matched her nude makeup with the nude stilettos. And her hairstyle, topnotch.

Mrs Hamilton is a trendsetter and we love how she inspires her fans to dress better. This outfit is a must-have for your next church programme.

