Dress to impress yourself - afusat adeyemi shares insights on fashion authenticity

In a world often dominated by fleeting trends, she created the Twins Raudoh brand, which she describes as a beacon of timeless elegance and creativity. Omotayo's vision reflects a culture of strength and inclusivity, encouraging everyone to express their individual styles with confidence.

Omotayo’s journey into fashion was inspired by her mother, a talented designer in her own right. After dedicating five years to honing her craft and furthering her education with certifications from renowned fashion courses, she launched Twins Raudoh. Initially serving students and faculty, her designs quickly gained popularity, earning her recognition at prestigious events like the El Mor Fashion Show and the Miss LASU pageant.

“Twins Raudoh isn’t just a fashion label; it’s a celebration of diversity and personal expression. With the tagline ‘Be Bold. Be You. Be Timeless,’ the brand encapsulates the belief that fashion should be a meaningful experience, empowering individuals to showcase their true selves,” she explains. Each piece is designed with a blend of modern elements, drawing inspiration from global fashion trends and personal experiences.

Omotayo emphasises that the brand's core principles—creativity, sustainability, inclusivity, and empowerment—are woven into every design. “From the carefully selected fabrics to the thoughtful details, Twins Raudoh is dedicated to creating fashion that not only looks good but feels good, too,” she adds.

To elevate personal style, Omotayo advises fashion enthusiasts to select timeless pieces that reflect their uniqueness at events. “Twins Raudoh is more than just a brand; it is a movement encouraging individuals to be bold in their fashion choices. With a commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, the brand invites you to explore their stunning collection and find pieces that resonate with your unique identity,” she states.

In essence, Omotayo Afusat Adeyemi’s Twins Raudoh brand embodies a philosophy that transcends fashion trends, promoting self-expression, cultural pride, and authenticity.

The Heart of the Brand: Creative & Sustainable Fashion

At Twins Raudoh, creativity flows from a commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. Each piece is designed with care, blending classic and modern elements that transcend borders. Omotayo crafts garments that resonate with a diverse audience, ensuring that her brand remains relevant and impactful.

When it comes to building a versatile wardrobe, the Ready-to-Wear collection from Twins Raudoh is essential. Here are some practical tips for selecting timeless pieces that will elevate your style for any occasion:

Choose Timeless Basics: Invest in well-fitted staples like tailored blazers, classic trousers, and simple dresses. These pieces can easily transition from day to night. Opt for Neutral Tones: Colours such as black, white, beige, and navy are perfect for mixing and matching, ensuring your outfits are always chic and cohesive. Focus on Quality Fabrics: Look for durable materials such as cotton, wool, and blends that maintain their shape and comfort over time. Layer Wisely: Incorporate layering pieces like cardigans and lightweight jackets to adjust your look based on the occasion or weather. Mix and Match: Ensure each item you select complements multiple pieces in your wardrobe. A well-curated collection provides endless styling options, making your wardrobe more sustainable and practical for everyday life.

By embracing these tips, you’ll not only enhance your personal style but also contribute to a more sustainable fashion future.

Join the Twins Raudoh Movement