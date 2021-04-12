RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Efya looks chic in all-white look for a corporate Monday

Berlinda Entsie

Efya inspires us to step up our look on Monday in all-white ensemble suits.

The thought of getting out of your bed on Monday morning can be heart-wrenching but rocking an amazing outfit to that meeting can bring a whole lot of relief to you.

That relief comes to you when you know the exact outfit to pull off. The good news is we have you covered.

In our quest to help you upgrade your work style, we spotted an amazing piece that would definitely help you make a fashion statement at work. This look was seen on songstress Efya, who is known to look good in any style she chooses to rock.

The talented musician chose to step out in monochrome and we’re totally in love with the look. The all-white ensemble suit made her look like a real boss lady. The ankle-length pants were designed to fit a normal work style.

Efya rocked her suit with nude stilettos and subtle makeup which is just right for a work style. Her long back hairstyle gave the outfit the right attention it deserves. You can never go wrong when you rock this look to your office especially when you can’t do too much to the office.

