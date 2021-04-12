Efya looks chic in all-white look for a corporate Monday

That relief comes to you when you know the exact outfit to pull off. The good news is we have you covered.
In our quest to help you upgrade your work style, we spotted an amazing piece that would definitely help you make a fashion statement at work. This look was seen on songstress Efya, who is known to look good in any style she chooses to rock.
The talented musician chose to step out in monochrome and we’re totally in love with the look. The all-white ensemble suit made her look like a real boss lady. The ankle-length pants were designed to fit a normal work style.