One way to break your fashion stereotype this week is by rocking a lovely gown to any event.

Since we are still in the New Year celebration mood, you can rock a fashionable look with gowns.

One person that's sure to inspire our style is actress cum entrepreneur Fella Makafui.

She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

The mother knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well. For today's article, we'll be exploring her work fashion in stylish gowns. These gowns give her classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.

Here are some of the amazing looks that would inspire you to pull off stylish gowns to your events:

Fella Makafui

