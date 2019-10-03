On September 14, 2019, Nana Akua Addo flew high with the super wings of an eagle at the Glitz Style Awards. The world bowed down at her iconic feet as the Queen of the Ghanaian fashion Industry stepped on the red carpet in a silver dress with two eagles beautifully standing on her stands.

Her looks perfectly represented Ghana specifically the nation’s coat of arms.

The opening ceremony at the Accra Fashion Week, a gala night and auction to raise funds went underway yesternight, October 2, 2019, and as a style guest, Nana Akua Addo dressed to fit the theme of the night, ‘Wild Africa’.

Styled by the famous Cary Santiago, Nana Akua looked magnificent in a lion inspired look. A brown jumpsuit with a design of a lion visually showing on her chest and countless ruffles used to depict the hair of a lion.

She is a Queen and she can’t step out with the long beautiful train that added some class and drama to her look.

