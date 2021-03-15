Rocking different African prints outfit is getting more popular and we love how Ghanaian celebrities and style influencers are rocking it.

Certainly, the fabric and its styles aren’t going out of trend anytime soon since designers have found several ways to keep them alive.

Most people stick to wearing corporate ready-to-wear outfits to work when they can rock African prints to work.

The world of fashion in Ghana are beginning to embrace the beauty of rocking African fabric and prints to work, unlike before when people stuck to wearing corporate ready-to-wear outfits to work.

March is a month designated to celebrate Ghana, hence, celebrities are stepping out in African print dresses and we totally love them.

Media personality, Anita Akuffo has mastered the craft of styling African prints into fashionable workwear.

Anita always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the media personality is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 corporate looks from Anita in African outfits this Ghana month to guide you through the week.

Anita Akuffo

Anita Akuffo

Anita Akuffo

Anita Akuffo