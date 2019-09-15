If there’s one thing you can bet your last coin on, it is seeing Akumaa Mama Zimbi with a giant headgear during an event.

The Ghanaian media personality has personalized the style of duku both locally and internationally.

On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Akumaa did not disappoint on the Glitz Style Awards red carpet as she stormed the place with her giant ‘duku’.

Speaking about her style, Akumaa Mama Zimbi said:

“It’s a style and it’s me. This is Akumaa Mama Zimbi”

On being top of her game for this long, she added:

“Nothing is easy on this planet earth. Even if it’s cooked and you have to open your mouth to be fed, it’s not easy.”