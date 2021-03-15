The show which happened at the STAPLES Center, Los Angeles did not fail to offer some music and performances on the nights as musicians were honoured.

Beyonce, Pop Queen, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Megan Thee Stallion, amongst others bagged some awards on the night.

Red carpet was also a welcomed addition to the show. Fashion is a big part of awards shows, but the Grammys are unique. Even though the Grammys was a bit virtual, the fashion moments was no different.

Lovely moments on the red carpet are to die for and when these celebrities showed up, they effortlessly impressed us.

Here are the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Beyonce

Cardi B

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Jay Cortez

Chloe Bailey

Tiara Thomas

Mickey Guyton