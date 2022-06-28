Hajia 4Real wore 5 different outfits to celebrate her 30th birthday [Photos]

To mark her big day, the award-winning broadcaster threw a party that caught the attention of the entire country. In attendance were various celebrities from both the media space and the entertainment industry.

One thing we couldn't stop starring was her outfit for her birthday. One was when she stunned us with the photoshoot then her 'thank you message and then how she showed up for her party.

Hajia 4Real is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her. She sure knows how to look good in chic outfits. The fashionista is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

It’s no news that she got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.

For the whole celebration which was hashtagged #Monaat30, Hajia 4Real decked out arrays of stunning looks. From her yellow mermaid gown which had a dramatic feather neck. Then the pink ensemble which had the upper part showing her cleavage. And then two red long gowns for the party making her look like a queen. And lastly a mini white gown. Mona's style was everything fashion-forward.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles were something we couldn't stop staring.

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Hajia 4Real for birthday inspiration.

