Here are 5 sweet celebrity photos of the week

From elegant bridal wear to bold casual looks, these stars have demonstrated their unique fashion senses, captivating onlookers and setting the stage for a style-filled season. Here's a closer look at the stunning outfits that made headlines and captured our imaginations.

Sista Afia in bridal elegance

Sista Afia was a vision in white as she stepped out in a bridal gown that blended traditional charm with modern sophistication. The gown featured intricate lace detailing and a flowing train, perfect for a grand entrance. This look not only showcased her elegant style but also set a new benchmark for celebrity wedding fashion.

Sista Afia Pulse Ghana

Fella Makafui's chic white ensemble

Fella Makafui turned heads in a stylish white outfit that epitomised contemporary chic. The outfit's modern cuts and sleek silhouette demonstrated her fashion-forward sensibility.

This ensemble is a testament to Fella's ability to merge simplicity with high fashion, making it a standout look for any occasion.

Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

Fameye's casual cool

Fameye made a statement in a casual ensemble consisting of a black top adorned with shiny silver accessories. This outfit struck the perfect balance between laid-back and trendy, highlighting Fameye's relaxed yet polished style. It's a look that resonates well with his fans, embodying a cool, approachable vibe.

Fameye Pulse Ghana

Emelia Brobbey's bold fashion choice

Emelia Brobbey turned heads in a daring green see-through top paired with classic black trousers. The translucent top was both bold and fashionable, adding a splash of drama and sophistication to her overall look, proving her mettle in making brave fashion choices.

Emelia Brobbey Pulse Ghana

Cookie Tee's African print glamour

Cookie Tee embraced her cultural heritage in a stunning blue and yellow African print dress. The vibrant colours and patterns celebrated African fashion, while the form-fitting design flared at the bottom added a modern twist.

This look was not only a nod to tradition but also a display of Cookie Tee's vibrant personality and love for bold fashion.

Cookie Tee Pulse Ghana

These celebrities continue to inspire and influence fashion trends both locally and internationally. Their unique styles and bold choices highlight the rich diversity of fashion within Ghana's entertainment industry.