How to dress like Kwesi Arthur in 5 easy steps
Copying the fashion sense of the talented Ghanaian musician shouldn’t be a difficult task.
- Casual streetwear: Kwesi Arthur often sports a casual streetwear style. Start with a basic wardrobe that includes items like distressed jeans, graphic tees, hoodies, and sneakers.
Look for pieces with bold colors and urban designs.
2 Layering: Layering is a key element of Kwesi Arthur's style. Mix and match different clothing items to create an effortlessly cool look.
You can layer a t-shirt with an open flannel shirt, for example, or wear a hoodie under a jacket.
3 Hairstyle: Pay attention to his hairstyles, he used to rock his locs. Now Kwesi Arthur is sometimes seen in a low cut.
The key is to choose which hairstyle works for you and rock it whichever way you want.
4 . Unique sneakers: Kwesi Arthur is a fan of sneakers, and he often wears unique and eye-catching footwear. Look for stylish sneakers with interesting designs or colors to make your outfit stand out.
5 . Jeans jacket or bomber jacket: Jeans jacket or a bomber jacket is a staple in Kwesi Arthur's wardrobe. These jackets can instantly elevate a casual outfit.
Look for a well-fitted denim jacket or a bomber jacket in a neutral color. You can throw it over a t-shirt or hoodie to complete your look.
Don't be afraid to add your own personal touch to your outfit while drawing inspiration from Kwesi Arthur's style, as long as you rock it with confidence you'll be able to kill that look.
