How to dress like Kwesi Arthur in 5 easy steps

Casual streetwear: Kwesi Arthur often sports a casual streetwear style. Start with a basic wardrobe that includes items like distressed jeans, graphic tees, hoodies, and sneakers.

Look for pieces with bold colors and urban designs.

2 Layering: Layering is a key element of Kwesi Arthur's style. Mix and match different clothing items to create an effortlessly cool look.

You can layer a t-shirt with an open flannel shirt, for example, or wear a hoodie under a jacket.

3 Hairstyle: Pay attention to his hairstyles, he used to rock his locs. Now Kwesi Arthur is sometimes seen in a low cut.

The key is to choose which hairstyle works for you and rock it whichever way you want.

4 . Unique sneakers: Kwesi Arthur is a fan of sneakers, and he often wears unique and eye-catching footwear. Look for stylish sneakers with interesting designs or colors to make your outfit stand out.

5 . Jeans jacket or bomber jacket: Jeans jacket or a bomber jacket is a staple in Kwesi Arthur's wardrobe. These jackets can instantly elevate a casual outfit.

Look for a well-fitted denim jacket or a bomber jacket in a neutral color. You can throw it over a t-shirt or hoodie to complete your look.