ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How to dress like Shatta Wale in 5 easy steps

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If you are a fan of Shatta Wale, the Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artist you already know that it’s not that hard to dress like him.

How to dress like Shatta Wale
How to dress like Shatta Wale

Here are five easy steps to help you achieve his look:

Recommended articles

1. Signature hat: Shatta Wale is often seen wearing a variety of stylish hats, including fedoras, snapbacks, or custom-made hats with his logo.

Choose a hat that fits your style and complements your outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Bold colors and patterns: Shatta Wale is known for his vibrant and bold clothing choices.

Opt for clothing with bright colors and eye-catching patterns, such as plaid, stripes, or even customized designs that reflect his brand.

3. Jewelry and accessories: Shatta Wale often accessorizes with jewelry. Consider wearing rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings to add an extra layer of style to your outfit.

Gold or silver accessories are good choices, and don't forget a pair of stylish sunglasses.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Vest and branded merchandise: Shatta Wale frequently wears graphic tees and his own branded merchandise.

Look for shirts featuring his image or logo, or create your own customized Shatta Wale-themed clothing if possible.

5. Footwear: Shatta Wale typically wears sneakers or boots. Choose a pair of stylish and comfortable shoes that match your outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

High-top sneakers or leather boots can complete the look.

Dressing like SM movement king shouldn't be hard, because he likes to keep it simple.

Rocking a vest and some baggy jeans is enough if you want to look like the dancehall king.

The key is to express yourself and your admiration for his style while incorporating some of these elements into your own wardrobe.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Ama Mcbrown

EMYAfrica23: Nana Ama McBrown reminds us of why she is the queen of fashion

4 black dress ideas

4 timeless black dress ideas for your next event

10 fashion statements that left a lasting impression on us

EMYAfrica23: 10 best-dressed women on the red carpet

Mofe Damijo stirs controversy

Mofe-Damijo's suit stirs controversy at EMY Africa Awards