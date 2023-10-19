How to dress like Shatta Wale in 5 easy steps

1. Signature hat: Shatta Wale is often seen wearing a variety of stylish hats, including fedoras, snapbacks, or custom-made hats with his logo.

Choose a hat that fits your style and complements your outfit.

2. Bold colors and patterns: Shatta Wale is known for his vibrant and bold clothing choices.

Opt for clothing with bright colors and eye-catching patterns, such as plaid, stripes, or even customized designs that reflect his brand.

3. Jewelry and accessories: Shatta Wale often accessorizes with jewelry. Consider wearing rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings to add an extra layer of style to your outfit.

Gold or silver accessories are good choices, and don't forget a pair of stylish sunglasses.

4. Vest and branded merchandise: Shatta Wale frequently wears graphic tees and his own branded merchandise.

Look for shirts featuring his image or logo, or create your own customized Shatta Wale-themed clothing if possible.

5. Footwear: Shatta Wale typically wears sneakers or boots. Choose a pair of stylish and comfortable shoes that match your outfit.

High-top sneakers or leather boots can complete the look.

Dressing like SM movement king shouldn't be hard, because he likes to keep it simple.

Rocking a vest and some baggy jeans is enough if you want to look like the dancehall king.