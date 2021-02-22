In the ongoing election petition, the debate around her mounting the witness boss has attracted further attention as the petitioner tries to push their case against the first defendants.

Aside from the main case at hand, Jean Mensa has been constantly serving in court but by no legal means, something that Ghanaians have started to notice.

Amidst all the controversial legal processes, the chair of Ghana’s Electoral Commission has never shown up in court with anything short of a true and magnificent fashionista.

From simple coloured suits, a perfectly made hair, scarfs to the overly flamboyant of dresses, Jean Mensa has been found guilty of shaking the grounds on which the bold and famous for Ghana’s fashion moguls walk - and with the national attention that comes with the stage where she puts her elegant display.

She is a lawyer.

She is the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Above all, she is the solid fashion ground, on which all other slay queens are sinking sand. A true fashion queen who displays her craft without borders - even if it’s Ghana’s Supreme Court.

Jean Mensa's elegance in court is what your favourite slay queen aspires to be

Jean Mensa's elegance in court is what your favourite slay queen aspires to be

Jean Mensa's elegance in court is what your favourite slay queen aspires to be

Jean Mensa's elegance in court is what your favourite slay queen aspires to be

Jean Mensa's elegance in court is what your favourite slay queen aspires to be

Jean Mensa's elegance in court is what your favourite slay queen aspires to be