Former President Jerry John Rawlings has appeared in a new hairstyle on Thursday and social media users are in shock.

Mr Rawlings’s appearance comes as he addressed the public in a virtual celebration of the 41st anniversary of June 4.

Spotted in a bushy hair with a bushy beard, he explained his new look and sarcastically compared it to that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s clean-shaven head.

“Ladies and gentlemen…since the president has decided to use his shaven hair to get rid of convo-19, what is called..., I [have decided i] will use [my hair] Moses' brush to get rid of it and when it happens, then I think we can go back to our normal lives,” he said amidst laughter and pointed to his bushy hair and beard.

This has got social media heated as more people turn to comment on his new look.