Juliet Ibrahim brings a refreshing look to African prints style

Actress Juliet Ibrahim is one of the few celebrities that pay attention and has mastered the art of slaying in African print outfits.

She did the same with this amazing look we spotted on our Instagram feed. Juliet rocked two pieces African print pant and a blouse with two different colours.

The actress brought a refreshing look to the style with this unique outfit. She paired the fabric with a piece of plain fabric for the pants and it looks gorgeous.

Pulse Ghana

The fabric of the blouse was displayed on the pants and we love how it portrayed in between her legs while flaunting her beautiful curves. This look will certainly make a stylish work outfit.

She paired the look with a blonde hairstyle and accessories matching her outfit perfectly. We totally love her subtle look and glossy lips. It’s a perfect replica of alluring.