RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Kalybos is killing it in power suits on his birthday

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

We are crushing on Kalybos' impeccable birthday style.

Kalybos
Kalybos Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian actor, Richard Kweku Asante popularly known as Kalybos is a year older today, April 27, 2021.

Recommended articles

He has always been seen on our screens as one of the hottest guys in every movie. His composure of fashion in some of his movie roles is just exquisite.

The actor is among the stylish male celebrities making Ghana proud in the entertainment and fashion world.

Over the years, the award-winning actor has modelled many fashion brands.

He always looks ethereal in Kaftan and African print shirts and he didn’t disappoint with his birthday look.

For his birthday, the Kalybos decided to give as a taste of his elegance in a power suit. Going for two different themes, the actor first went for a white and blue combo suit. His hairstyle, sunglasses and smile while posing for the camera made him look amazing.

Kalybos
Kalybos Pulse Ghana

Kalybos did a nude suit combo for his second look. The class that accompanies his style is just stunning and we couldn’t wait to share it with you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes Kalybos a happy birthday.

Kalybos
Kalybos Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Why are you rushing to get married?

Why are you rushing to get married? [Credit: BuzzFeed]

3 ways to treat acne with onions for flawless skin

Onions