Men Style: 6 times Andy Dosty stunned us with his impeccable fashion sense

Looking more fashionable isn't always about wearing the trendiest, most expensive clothes, or mastering some complex styling trick. Sometimes it's as easy as just tucking in your shirt or throwing on a pair of sunglasses.

When it comes to celebrity style, more attention is given the women. But we want to give a little shout-out to the famous men out there catching our eyes with their sartorial choices.

These celebrities are changing narratives. They are proof that men’s style is more than just suits, jeans and collared shirts. It can be colourful, fun and captivating.

Media personality cum musician, Andy Dosty is amongst the male celebrities in the country who consistently make a bold fashion statement.

He is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry.

He is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The entertainer cum fashionista is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through his daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when he is stepping out.

Known for his love for African print outfits, the radio presenter has modelled for various fashion brands.

Andy always looks amazing in shirts paired with trousers or even suits and even captivating in Kaftans.

His smile and poses for the camera are one of a kind and we love how he steps out all the time.

While scrolling through his Instagram page and we share with you 6 stunning looks from the fashionista.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana