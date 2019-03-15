Lydia Forson was spotted in a cute dress on Instagram today but strangely, the look looked familiar. Alas, we discovered that Moesha had shown up in a similar apparel a few weeks ago.

The dress in contention is a classic shift dress in black featuring a colour pop from Aztec designs. A casual yet sophisticated look

Lydia’s colourful designs are placed around her midsection which compliments bowlers’ hat and red heels beautifully. She finished off with dangling red earrings and a striking pose.

Sitting poised in an armchair, Moesha showed off her huge chest which was already accentuated by the colourful Aztec designs. These patterns crawled its way to her mid-section leaving a black V shape in its middle. Cascading curls and a neutral makeup seemed a really good addition.

So after our assessment, who do you think deserves the crown to this look?