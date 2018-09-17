Muntari, Menaye and son stole the show at the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana

news

Sulley Muntari, Menaye Donkor and their son Jamal posed for photos at the Grand finale of the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana at our hearts were warmed at sight of their stunning looks.

Miss Universe Ghana came to a beautiful climax on Saturday night, September 15, 2018, at the Omanye Hall of the Labadi Beach Hotel. It was indeed a night of elegance and splendor and of course, Sulley Muntari, his wife, and son; Menaye and Jamal were our best-dressed family for the night.

Menaye Donkor gave us chills in her flawless blue gown with a sassy narrow slit to show her radiant legs. Her hair and makeup was entirely breathtaking. She was the ultimate queen of the night with regards to style and fashion.

Jamal is exactly a chip off the old block. He duplicated Sulley Muntari’s look and the two were totally dapper. Donned in a blue-black full tuxedo, they two were the cutest duo of the night. They merged a bit of funk to their classic look by matching the suit with a white sneaker.