Whether an entrepreneur or manager of a company, you have to dress like a woman who commands respect while leading your team and Nana Ama McBrown is serving as an example of such women.

The actress cum style icon, Nana Ama McBrown is giving us another reason why every lady should own blazers and pant outfit.

Her distinct fashion sense screams ‘Star’ the moment you spot her. Whenever the mother steps out, she serves the right style goals to die for.

She shared some photos on her Instagram page where she was captured in pink pants and a matching African print blazer.

We love how she went wide with her blonde hair and flawless makeup. Her white camisole to the white matching heels made her look very well like a boss lady.

Check photos below and drop your favourite emoji for the star.

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown