Nikki Samonas unapologetically shows her saucy skin in a beautiful mini dress

One watch at Nikki Samonas’ Instagram page and one will easily fall in love with her.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, Nikki knows her way around stylish outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, hosting an event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Nikki always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

Like all our favourite celebrities, the award-winning screen goddess has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram and we couldn't wait to show them to you.

Nikki served a strapless purple mini apparel showing her cleavage and beautiful skin.

She is a shade of beauty with her nude makeup and her bulb cut blonde hairstyle. As usual, we got infected with her signature pose and infectious smile.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana