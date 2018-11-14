news

Carissa Sharon, the daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and her Ghanaian husband, Phillip Frimpong are looking entirely stunning as they stepped out for a date.

Carissa is donned in an off-shoulder blouse paired with a short skirt which exposes her beautiful legs, the first daughter of Pastor Chris looks stylish as she cozies up to her suave-looking husband.

Philip is also seen rocking a black body fitting formal shirt scored with sharp grey pants and accompanied by a classic man-pouch. He slayed the gentleman look like the perfect man he is.

Phillip and Carissa tied the knot in a high profile wedding some few months ago. According to the pair, they never dated nor had sex before getting married.