The newly married couples are serving us some stunning style inspiration.
Carissa is donned in an off-shoulder blouse paired with a short skirt which exposes her beautiful legs, the first daughter of Pastor Chris looks stylish as she cozies up to her suave-looking husband.
Philip is also seen rocking a black body fitting formal shirt scored with sharp grey pants and accompanied by a classic man-pouch. He slayed the gentleman look like the perfect man he is.
Phillip and Carissa tied the knot in a high profile wedding some few months ago. According to the pair, they never dated nor had sex before getting married.