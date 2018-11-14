Pulse.com.gh logo
Pastor Chris’ daughter & her Ghanaian husband step out in style

The newly married couples are serving us some stunning style inspiration.

Carissa Sharon, the daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and her Ghanaian husband, Phillip Frimpong are looking entirely stunning as they stepped out for a date.

Carissa is donned in an off-shoulder blouse paired with a short skirt which exposes her beautiful legs, the first daughter of Pastor Chris looks stylish as she cozies up to her suave-looking husband.

Philip is also seen rocking a black body fitting formal shirt scored with sharp grey pants and accompanied by a classic man-pouch. He slayed the gentleman look like the perfect man he is.

Phillip and Carissa tied the knot in a high profile wedding some few months ago. According to the pair, they never dated nor had sex before getting married.

