The Ghanaian actress cum women rights activist has certainly left her mark in the industry. I doubt anyone can fill in Akumaa Mama Zimbi’s shoes.

This phenomenal woman is breaking stereotypical perceptions to take her place as a top sexologist and marriage counsellor in the country. Her face on TV and voice on the radio is setting everywhere ablaze.

It’s no wonder she won the award for Most Popular Show of the Year 2015 at the Ghana Television Awards. Her talk show, OdoAhomaso is favourite amongst consenting adults and a delight for married couples.

Check out this pictorial evidence that would make you fall in love with Akumaa Mama Zimbi if you already haven’t.