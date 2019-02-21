Whilst the president addressed the nation, Mrs Rebecca Akuffo Addo along with Mrs Samira Bawumia entertained our eyes with African print haute couture.

The First Lady wore a simple made kaba and silt in a red and blue feather pattern on a white backdrop fabric. The sleeves of the kaba stood out with a ruffled blue lace running down the length of the arm. Giving her such a graceful look as she stood alongside her husband.

Whilst Samira stuns on the arm of her husband in a simple blue, white and red Northern Kente a headgear of the same fabric. There was a catchy turn at the waist with a sash running down the length of the slit.