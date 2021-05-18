RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Sandra Ankobiah flaunts her toned body in beautiful bikini photos on her birthday

A birthday photoshoot is not something Sandra Ankobiah is likely to skip.

Sandra Ankobiah
Sandra Ankobiah Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian socialite and Lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah is a year older today, May 18 2021.

Although her fashion choices were never like we have never seen before. She stepped up her game and it came the right time to inspire our birthday look.

Like all our favourite celebrities, the screen goddess has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram to mark her special day.

She has shared some photos of herself clad in a jaw-dropping three-piece white bikini flaunting her flawless skin.

While at the beach in Mexico, Sandra's outfit was accompanied by stunning curly hair, beautiful makeup and of course her 'focused' signature pose.

She captioned her post, “+1! Grateful. Thankful."

Check photos below:

