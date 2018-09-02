Pulse.com.gh logo
See what celebrities wore to Glitz Style Awards 2018


Red Carpet Moments Official photos from Glitz Style Awards 2018

See every show-stopping looks celebrities wore to the red carpet at the Glitz Style Awards.

  • Published:
Image
Image

This year’s Glitz Style Awards saw some Ghanaian celebrities walk down the red carpet in their best ensembles.

Glitz Style Awards is one of Ghana’s leading fashion event where celebrities, models, designers, photographers, makeup artiste alike meet to celebrate pure talents among the rest.

The 2018 edition took place at Movenpick Ambassadorial Hotel in Accra on Saturday, September 1.

READ ALSO:Pulse Ghana's predictions for the Glitz Style Awards

Congratulations to Claudia Lumor and her team for organizing such a  great show. 

