The Glitz Style Awards is one of Ghana's most prestigious fashion awards. Here are our predictions for the main event on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Over the past four years, organizers of the Glitz Style Awards has celebrated Ghanaians who are promoting the fashion industry worldwide.
Pulse Ghana Lifestyle Editor, Portia Arthur and fashion writer, Kwasy Danyels bring you probable winners for this year’s awards after much deliberation and research.
Zynnell Zuh
Joselyn Dumas
Nana Ama McBrown - winner
Elikem Kumordzie
Berla Mundi - winner
Nana Aba Anamoah
Kofi Okyere Darko
Nathaniel Attoh
Jackie Appiah
Nana Ama McBrown - winner
Zynnell Zuh
Victoria Michaels - winner
Naadei Kotey
Maxwell Annoh
Yartel -winner
Edzordzinam Agrosah (Miss Evy)
Fiifi Yeboah
Ben Bond (OAB photography) - winner
Gilbert Asante
Joseph Amoateng (Phloshop)
Atto Tetteh
Elikem Kumordzie
Oheneba Yaw Boamah (Abrantie)
Kwaku Bediako (Chocolate Clothes) -winner
Ophelia Okyere Darko (Ophelia Crossland)
Quophi Akotuah - winner
Marie Kipre (Nadrey Laurent)
Valerie Lawson - winner
Sandra Don Arthur (Alexandrina)
Alice Asante (Aligiina)
Nana Asante Augustine (Barimah)
Afua Rida
Jackie Appiah
Lisa Folawiyo
Bonang Matheba - winner
Zynnell Zuh
Nana Ama McBrown,
Joselyn Dumas - winner
James Gardiner
Kelvin Vincent - winner
Maddy Combarieu (Fashion Pilot)
Dharren Shim Ziorkley (Shim)
Bubune Worshie
Becca - winner
KiDi
Amaarae
Yartel
Sima Brew - winner
Quophi Akotuah
Aisha Ayensu (Christie Brown) - winner
Lanre Da Silva Ajayi
David Klale
Ernest Donkor (Stylernest)
Jessica Naa Adjeley
Afua Rida - winner
Velma Owusu Bempah (Velma’s Accessories) - winner
Selina Bebaako-Mensah (Selina Beb)
Charis Joshua Debrah (Adepa Shoes)
Lharley Lhartey - winner
Kinora Awini
Debbie Beeko
Papa Oppong
Glitz Africa Style Icon - Nana Akua Addo