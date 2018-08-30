news

The much awaited 2018 Glitz Style Awards is happening this Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Movenpick Ambassadorial Hotel.

Over the past four years, organizers of the Glitz Style Awards has celebrated Ghanaians who are promoting the fashion industry worldwide.

Pulse Ghana Lifestyle Editor, Portia Arthur and fashion writer, Kwasy Danyels bring you probable winners for this year’s awards after much deliberation and research.

1. Best dressed celebrity on the red carpet

Zynnell Zuh

Joselyn Dumas

Nana Ama McBrown - winner

Elikem Kumordzie

2. Media Personality of the year

Berla Mundi - winner

Nana Aba Anamoah

Kofi Okyere Darko

Nathaniel Attoh

READ ALSO:10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana

3. Social Media Style Influencer of the year

Jackie Appiah

Nana Ama McBrown - winner

Zynnell Zuh

4. Model of the year

Victoria Michaels - winner

Naadei Kotey

Maxwell Annoh

5. Emerging designer of the year

Yartel -winner

Edzordzinam Agrosah (Miss Evy)

Fiifi Yeboah

6. Fashion photographer of the year

Ben Bond (OAB photography) - winner

Gilbert Asante

Joseph Amoateng (Phloshop)

7. Menswear designer of the year

Atto Tetteh

Elikem Kumordzie

Oheneba Yaw Boamah (Abrantie)

Kwaku Bediako (Chocolate Clothes) -winner

8. Womenswear designer of the year

Ophelia Okyere Darko (Ophelia Crossland)

Quophi Akotuah - winner

Marie Kipre (Nadrey Laurent)

9. Makeup artist of the year

Valerie Lawson - winner

Sandra Don Arthur (Alexandrina)

Alice Asante (Aligiina)

Nana Asante Augustine (Barimah)

10. Style influencer of the year (Africa)

Afua Rida

Jackie Appiah

Lisa Folawiyo

Bonang Matheba - winner

11. Movie personality of the year

Zynnell Zuh

Nana Ama McBrown,

Joselyn Dumas - winner

James Gardiner

12. Stylist of the year

Kelvin Vincent - winner

Maddy Combarieu (Fashion Pilot)

Dharren Shim Ziorkley (Shim)

Bubune Worshie

13. Artiste of the year

Becca - winner

KiDi

Amaarae

READ ALSO:5 beautiful photos of Ibrah One's wife

14. Red carpet designer of the year

Yartel

Sima Brew - winner

Quophi Akotuah

15 . African designer of the year

Aisha Ayensu (Christie Brown) - winner

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi

David Klale

16. Fashion blogger of the year

Ernest Donkor (Stylernest)

Jessica Naa Adjeley

Afua Rida - winner

17. Accessory Designer of the Year

Velma Owusu Bempah (Velma’s Accessories) - winner

Selina Bebaako-Mensah (Selina Beb)

Charis Joshua Debrah (Adepa Shoes)

READ ALSO:Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping the slim waist game

18. Rising Style Influencer

Lharley Lhartey - winner

Kinora Awini

Debbie Beeko

Papa Oppong

Glitz Africa Style Icon - Nana Akua Addo