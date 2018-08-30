5 beautiful photos of Ibrah One's wife

news

One of Ghana’s youngest millionaire, Ibrah One is finally off the market.

The business mogul, who according to reports has more cars than any Ghanaian married his longtime girlfriend, Dija Labelle.

The former beauty queen who reported has 4 children with Ibrah tied the knots in a private ceremony.

Check out 5 gorgeous photos of the new bride below:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.