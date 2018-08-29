 Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah One is married

news

Nana Appiah Mensah. Osei Kwame Despite. Kennedy Agyapong. Ibrahim Mahama.

These men are among the richest men in Ghana but no one owns more cars than Ibrah One.

Ibrah is a young Ghanaian man who posts his fleet of expensive cars on social media. Although we really don’t know the source of his wealth, we visit his page for the latest car models.

The younger millionaire and his longtime girlfriend, Dija Labelle sealed their union over the weekend in a private ceremony.

According to reports, the couple has four children together. In 2017, Ibrah boarded a public transport and gave out new iPhones to all passengers as part of his birthday celebration.

Check out the photos below:

