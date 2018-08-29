Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Young Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrah One is married


Court Signing Young Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrah One is married

A mysterious young man only known by his nickname 'Ibrah', has been using the social media platform to flaunt his expensive fleet of cars which collectively cost millions of dollars.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah One is married play

 Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah One is married

Nana Appiah Mensah. Osei Kwame Despite. Kennedy Agyapong. Ibrahim Mahama.

These men are among the richest men in Ghana but no one owns more cars than Ibrah One.

Ibrah is a young Ghanaian man who posts his fleet of expensive cars on social media. Although we really don’t know the source of his wealth, we visit his page for the latest car models.

The younger millionaire and his longtime girlfriend, Dija Labelle sealed their union over the weekend in a private ceremony.

READ ALSO: No one in Ghana owns more expensive cars than this ...

According to reports, the couple has four children together. In 2017, Ibrah boarded a public transport and gave out new iPhones to all passengers as part of his birthday celebration.

Check out the photos below:

Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah One is married play

 Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah One is married

READ ALSO: 5 things a woman will never do if she truly loves you

Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah One is married play

 Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah One is married
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Dear Ladies, Your magical vagina isn't enough for a healthy relationship Dear Ladies, Your magical vagina isn't enough for a healthy relationship
For Men: If she does not do these 5 things for you, let her go For Men If she does not do these 5 things for you, let her go
Pulse Wedding: Check out these photos from Becca's bachelorette party Pulse Wedding Check out these photos from Becca's bachelorette party
Millenials and love: 5 things you should never confess to your boyfriend/girlfriend Millenials and love 5 things you should never confess to your boyfriend/girlfriend
Dating tips: 6 dating rules you need to break now Dating tips 6 dating rules you need to break now
Relationship Tips: 4 reasons why men cheat in relationships Relationship Tips 4 reasons why men cheat in relationships

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle & Relationship: 4 things you should never do in a relationship Lifestyle & Relationship 4 things you should never do in a relationship
Relationship & Sex: 4 things highly sexual couples frequently do Relationship & Sex 4 things highly sexual couples frequently do
Lifestyle & Relationships: Top 4 phrases a woman loves to hear from her man Lifestyle & Relationships Top 4 phrases a woman loves to hear from her man



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your boyfriendbullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriendbullet
3 Relationships Tips 5 signs your boyfriend really loves youbullet
4 Millenials and love 5 things you should never confess to your...bullet
5 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
6 Pulse Wedding Check out these photos from Becca's bachelorette...bullet
7 True love 5 things a woman will never do if she truly loves youbullet
8 Relationship Tips 4 reasons why men cheat in relationshipsbullet
9 Wedding Tips 5 unnecessary things to cut from your...bullet
10 Relationship Tips 5 signs that your boyfriend is a...bullet

Related Articles

Parenthood 6 common parenting mistakes you must avoid
Marriage Tips 5 words to turn him on in bed
Wedding 5 things to remove from your wedding budget in 2018
Online dating 8 steps to take when you are a victim of a fake social media account
Dating Tips 8 things guys like in a girl
Millenials and love 4 signs of a broke woman
Social media 6 types of people you should stop following on social media
Millenials and Love These 15 reasons why people broke up with someone will crack you up
Pulse Wedding Check out these photos from Becca's bachelorette party

Top Videos

1 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet
2 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
3 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
4 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
5 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
6 Relationship Tips How to tell if she is single and desperate...bullet
7 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
8 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
9 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
10 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet

Relationships & Weddings

5 things to never share on a first date
Love & Romance 5 types of girls you'll meet on every first date
Millenials and love 6 reasons why women may not want to marry
FWB Rules
Love & Dating 8 rules of friends-with-benefits relationships
Love matters 4 things 'I love you' does not mean