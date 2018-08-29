Pulse.com.gh logo
5 female celebrities who are topping the slim waist game


Here is a list of superwoman with fabulous figures.

  • Published:
Ghana-based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle, gained popularity in the Ghanaian Entertainment world for her impeccable acting skills. And her extremely slim waist. You can’t really describe the actress without talking about her waist.

In her latest interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Princess revealed that she has always had a slim waist. However, she does waist training daily and eats healthy to maintain her fabulous.

After carefully going through Ghanaian celebrity photos on Instagram, we found out that Princess Shyngle is not the only star doing well her in career and also flaunting her figure in designer clothes.

Check out the list below:

  • 1. Sandra Ankobiah

Sandra Ankobiah is a style mogul and lawyer. Follow her for the latest trendy and classic style inspirations.

Sandra Ankobiah play

Sandra Ankobiah

 

  • 2. Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas is an actress and media personality. She always dresses down stylishly and also a red carpet goddess.

Joselyn Dumas play

Joselyn Dumas

 

  • 3. Nana Akua Addo

Arguably, Nana Akua Addo, has put Ghana on the world map with her exquisite fashion sense.

Nana Akua Addo play

Nana Akua Addo

  • 4. Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong is never shy to flaunt her curves in any situation.

Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong

  • 5. Benedicta Gafah

Benedicta Gafah is a style influencer and a great actress.

Benedicta Gafah play

Benedicta Gafah

 

