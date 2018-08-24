The best-dressed celebrities of the week

news

Ghanaian fashion industry has evolved. Fashion designers are always showcasing new collections for fashion enthusiasts to patronize.

Celebrity lifestyle and living it. We are also much interested in what celebrities wear for events and casual outings because their stylist collaborates with fashion designers to sew masterpieces for them.

We can’t afford such an expensive dress but we can certainly take style tips from them and look glamorous at any event.

Check out the stand-out celebrity styles of the week.

1. Joselyn Dumas

2. Jackie Appiah

3. Nana Ama Mcbrown

4. Selly Galley