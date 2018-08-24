Pulse.com.gh logo
The best-dressed celebrities of the week


Check out the stand-out celebrity styles of the week.

Jackie Appiah play

Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian fashion industry has evolved. Fashion designers are always showcasing new collections for fashion enthusiasts to patronize.

Celebrity lifestyle and living it. We are also much interested in what celebrities wear for events and casual outings because their stylist collaborates with fashion designers to sew masterpieces for them.

We can’t afford such an expensive dress but we can certainly take style tips from them and look glamorous at any event.

Check out the stand-out celebrity styles of the week.

  • 1. Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas play

Joselyn Dumas

  • 2. Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah play

Jackie Appiah

  • 3. Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown play

Nana Ama Mcbrown

  • 4. Selly Galley

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

  • 5. Benedicta Gafah

play

 

