The Miss Malaika journey has officially ended for Pearl Nyarko-Mensah while Miriam Owusu-Poku takes over the mantle to impact the lives of others with her new title.

After weeks of grooming and evictions shows, the finale was held at National Theatre on Saturday, November 3, 2018. It was a speculator night for the 10 beautiful finalists who competed fiercely for the crown.

Three of Ghana’s top actress, Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas and Naa Ashorkor who was a former host of Miss Malaika were chosen as judges for the memorable night.

These beautiful judges did not only come to select the new queen but also give us stunning style tips.

Jackie Appiah, looked exquisite in a blue-black dress paired with matching heels. Her clutch and accessories matched perfectly with the pearls in her dress while she smiled beautifully for the camera.

Joselyn Dumas looked ethereal in an African print apparel. Her hair and makeup game were just amazing.

Naa Ashorkor also didn’t disappoint us with her fashion choice for the night.

Evelyn and Rosetta placed 1st and 2nd runner-up respectively. Award-winning musicians, Mzvee, Kuami Eugene, Kidi and new artiste, Wendy Shay graced the night with some of the popular hits and stage performance.