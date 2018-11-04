Pulse.com.gh logo
See what the beautiful judges wore for Miss Malaika 2018 finale

Three of Ghana’s top actress, Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas and Naa Ashorkor, who was also a former host of Miss Malaika were chosen as judges for the finale.

  • Published:
The Miss Malaika journey has officially ended for Pearl Nyarko-Mensah while Miriam Owusu-Poku takes over the mantle to impact the lives of others with her new title.

Miriam Owusu-Poku wins Miss Malaika 2018 play

Miriam Owusu-Poku wins Miss Malaika 2018
 

After weeks of grooming and evictions shows, the finale was held at National Theatre on Saturday, November 3, 2018. It was a speculator night for the 10 beautiful finalists who competed fiercely for the crown.

Three of Ghana's top actress, Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas and Naa Ashorkor who was a former host of Miss Malaika were chosen as judges for the memorable night.

These beautiful judges did not only come to select the new queen but also give us stunning style tips.

Jackie Appiah, looked exquisite in a blue-black dress paired with matching heels. Her clutch and accessories matched perfectly with the pearls in her dress while she smiled beautifully for the camera.

Jackie Appiah's elegant look for Miss Malaika finale play

Jackie Appiah's elegant look for Miss Malaika finale

 

Joselyn Dumas looked ethereal in an African print apparel. Her hair and makeup game were just amazing.

Joselyn Dumas stunning look for Miss Malaika finale play

Joselyn Dumas  stunning look for Miss Malaika finale

Naa Ashorkor also didn’t disappoint us with her fashion choice for the night.

 

Evelyn and Rosetta placed 1st and 2nd runner-up respectively. Award-winning musicians, Mzvee, Kuami Eugene, Kidi and new artiste, Wendy Shay graced the night with some of the popular hits and stage performance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Fashion

Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas stuns in pink dress for breast cancer month
Lilwin's costume at the Bhim Nation concert is perfect for Halloween
Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson shows boobs in stunning dress for movie premiere
5 costume ideas for Halloween parties in Ghana
