Selly Galley makes fashion statement with a daring mini leather dress

Before now, leather dresses isn't the easiest to pull off especially for those without good fashion ideas.

Well, we can tell you that it’s a different story today. Fashion designers, editors, stylists, and influencers have decided to give the style a different face.

Rocking a mini leather dress will turn up the sexy side of you and help you show off your sexy legs.

If you want to serve a subversive chic look, rock a mini leather dress. It would give you a beautiful look that can’t be ignored.

The actress cum fashionista is stepping out on her 'gram and she is giving us some tips on how to rock the style. She has proven that you can still channel your sass while wearing leather mini dresses.

Selly wore a black mini leather dress while flaunting her beautiful figure.

She complemented her outfit with an over-the-knee heel making her look smart. Nothing is as sexy as rocking bold makeup and a stunning locs hairstyle.

Accentuating your figure in a style like this will give you some level of youthfulness and a chic look and we love how Selly Galley is all shades of confidence and elegance in this outfit as she serves a power look.

