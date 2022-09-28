RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Selly Galley wore 5 different outfits to celebrate her 35th birthday [Photos]

Berlinda Entsie

We are crushing on the birthday look Selly Galley Gave us over the weekend.

Ghanaian actress Selorm Galley Fiawoo popularly called Selly Galley turned thirty-five years over the weekend and we love everything about the celebration.

One thing we couldn't stop starring was her outfit for her birthday. One was when she stunned us with the photoshoot and then her 'thank you message after the celebration.

Selly Galley is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her. She sure knows how to look good in chic outfits. The fashionista is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

It’s no news that she got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.

For the whole celebration which she called 'Sellybration', Selly decked out arrays of stunning looks. From her black dramatic dress to the orange short body contoured dress. Then a pink ensemble that was absolutely stunning. And then a green dress with a fishnet cleavage and slit that showed her skin. And finally, a blue long gown with a piece of nude fabric that looked like her skin. Selly's style was everything fashion-forward.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles were something we couldn't stop staring.

One of her captions read: "If I share with you what I’ve been through these past few years, you’ll be amazed I still “look like this”! I’ve been through a lot, too much even for me. I forgot how to smile. But then life has thought me, that it’s okay to cry a little as much but surely dust off no matter the gravity of your situation, of your mistakes, of your failures. Composure!

One day when the story is told, in its full glory, we’ll cry and smile together… but for now I’ll continue to live every day as if it’s the last. SELLYBRATE life and enjoy to the fullest… cheers to 35 cheers to my wonderful husband and soulmate @prayetietia and my entire Galley - Fiawoo Family, to my amazing friends and loved ones, and to SELLYBRATORS, all of you here for the undying support and overwhelming love you show me. It motivated my smile every day I wake up. I do not take it for granted! Ever!"

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from the fashionista.

