Style guide: 10 trending kente outfits that took over the 'gram' this month

Fashion plays a key role in every event, especially weddings. Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding while the wedding guests play it safe not to overdress especially when you are close to the bride.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

Over the years, brides and even grooms wear the Kente fabric for their traditional weddings. While brides sew them in either wrapped outfits or in Kaba and slits or even long dresses. Grooms either wrap the cloth around their body or sew them in Kaftans or Agbada outfits.

Creativity runs in every woman’s vein and we always have to appear stunning.

2022 is shaping up to be a supremely fashionable year to be a bride. It marks a movement toward individuality and self-expression. Brides have a wider range of new style options than ever before to choose from as far as Ghanaian traditional marriage is concerned.

Today, we focus on all the iconic Kente outfits brides walked down the aisle with this month.

If you are a bride-to-be, here's an inspiration for you:

Pulse Ghana

