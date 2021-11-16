RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style guide: 6 Michy cool looks on the 'gram

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Michy knows how to style up in a stunning way and she is making a bold fashion statement.

Michy
Michy

Ex-fiancee of Shatta Wale, Diamond Michelle popularly known as Michy's fashion sense has evolved and she sets the trend for many young people.

Recommended articles

Her fashion choices were never like we have never seen before. She stepped up her game and it came at the right time to inspire our casual looks.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in chic outfits. The fashionista is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Michy knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall? We hope you find inspiration from the fashionista's wardrobe.

Michy
Michy Pulse Ghana
Michy
Michy Pulse Ghana
Michy
Michy Pulse Ghana
Michy
Michy Pulse Ghana
Michy
Michy Pulse Ghana
Michy
Michy Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Wedding guests: Confidence Haugen, Efya and other best-dressed celebrities we spotted at the 'Royal wedding'

Confidence Haugen and Efya

The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

MzGee, Joselyn Dumas and Samini

Style inspiration: 5 times Sista Afia showcased her enviable model body in saucy outfits

Sista Afia

Style inspiration: Peace Hyde sparkles the cover of 'Women Owns Excellence' magazine

Peace Hyde