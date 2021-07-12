Style Inspiration: 4 stunning outfits from Yemi Alade's appearances on 'The Voice Nigeria'

Yemi Alade is a judge on the current season of The Voice Nigeria and there are many times she left us in awe of her outfits.
Here are four of those times;
Yemi Alade stunned when the season started in a red bedazzled tux by Mai Atafo.
Her entire glam squad deserves a big ups for this look. This pink gown with a dramatic sleeve was created by Xtrabride.
Yemi had us saying 'wow' in this black sheer outfit by Lanre Da Silva.
Here Yemi looks like a flower opening up in summer in this pink ensemble by Weizd Hurm Franklyn.
