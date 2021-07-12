RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 4 stunning outfits from Yemi Alade's appearances on 'The Voice Nigeria'

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye
Yemi Alade {instagram/yemialade}
Yemi Alade {instagram/yemialade}

Yemi Alade is a judge on the current season of The Voice Nigeria and there are many times she left us in awe of her outfits.

Here are four of those times;

Recommended articles

Yemi Alade stunned when the season started in a red bedazzled tux by Mai Atafo.

www.instagram.com

Her entire glam squad deserves a big ups for this look. This pink gown with a dramatic sleeve was created by Xtrabride.

www.instagram.com

Yemi had us saying 'wow' in this black sheer outfit by Lanre Da Silva.

www.instagram.com

Here Yemi looks like a flower opening up in summer in this pink ensemble by Weizd Hurm Franklyn.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you [Leadership]

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless [Global]

If a man truly loves you, he'll never do these 7 things to you

Happy in love. [Credit - Shutterstock]

Going through a hoe phase could be really good for you

How to recognise a guy in his hoe phase (Elite Daily)