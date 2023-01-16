Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Cookietee

They say style is a way to say who you are without having to speak; how you appear among people says a lot about you every single time.

It is very stressful to pull off a stylish look to work even when you have a wardrobe full of clothes.

Mostly, people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to work each day which takes a lot of time. One way to break your fashion stereotype this week is by rocking a lovely gown to work.

One person who has been consistent with her decent fashion statements is television host, Shirley Tibilla popularly known as Cookietee.

She has managed to capture our attention with her stunning fashion choices while identifying and finding solutions to some of the pertinent societal issues on her show.

Cookietee always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring styles, the media personality is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 corporate looks from Cookietee to guide you through the week.

